Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $59.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $59,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.96. 80,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

