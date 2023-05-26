Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.7% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after purchasing an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,541,000 after acquiring an additional 928,532 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 1,980,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,522. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

