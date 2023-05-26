Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

