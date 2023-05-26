Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $99.15. 2,224,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,882. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

