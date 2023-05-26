Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,905 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $126.38. 538,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,909. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

