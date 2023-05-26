Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 136,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 4.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.71. 10,909,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,520,854. The stock has a market cap of $663.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $259.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

