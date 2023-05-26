Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $128.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $128,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. 1,647,516 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.