Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $32.69 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

UL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

