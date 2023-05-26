Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $42.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $42,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

