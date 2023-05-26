Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 20,828 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $29,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 317,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 2,192,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,522. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

