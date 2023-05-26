Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 243,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,954,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $649,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.21. 2,318,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,132. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

