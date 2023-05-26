Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

CVS traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

