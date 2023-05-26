Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 38,927 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,927 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,969,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market cap of $534.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $104.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.