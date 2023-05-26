Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,468 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.68. 1,037,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,985. The firm has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

