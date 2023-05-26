Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $48,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

MCHI stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,319. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.