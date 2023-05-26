Motco Acquires 254 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.17. 883,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

