Motco Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 900,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

