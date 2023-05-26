Motco Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Motco trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 884,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,901. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

