Motco Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Motco decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in KLA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $18.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.45. 398,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.32. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $452.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

