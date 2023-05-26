Motco Purchases 65 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Motco boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eaton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,278,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $180.44. 1,525,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $182.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

