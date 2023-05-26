Motco Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Motco acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $45.35. 39,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,170. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

