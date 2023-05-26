Motco Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Motco reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Residential Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 506,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

