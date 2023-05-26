Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.19M-.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

MITQ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,333. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Articles

