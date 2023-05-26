Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Update

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,648. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

