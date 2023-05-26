Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,170 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for about 3.1% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,550. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 132,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

