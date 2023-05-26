MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

