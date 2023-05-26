Murchinson Ltd. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Traeger were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COOK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Traeger by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

COOK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Traeger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

