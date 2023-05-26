Murchinson Ltd. Sells 274,473 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Murchinson Ltd. lowered its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,473 shares during the quarter. Playtika comprises approximately 0.4% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Playtika worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter worth about $121,965,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,274,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 832,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playtika by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 728,241 shares during the period.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 184,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,551. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,348,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.