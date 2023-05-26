Murchinson Ltd. Takes $78,000 Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 379,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $207.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.