National Bankshares Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.
TSE TD traded up C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$78.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$81.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.35.
In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
