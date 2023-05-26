Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.22. Natuzzi shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 13,559 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
