Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.22. Natuzzi shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 13,559 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.