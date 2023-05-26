NBT Bank N A NY Has $3.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 6,149,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,827,009. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

