NBT Bank N A NY Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. NBT Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.46% of NBT Bancorp worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,244. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

