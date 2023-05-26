NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.21. 557,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Argus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

