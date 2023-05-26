NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 2,132 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 613,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 6,591,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,772,436. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

