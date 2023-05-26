Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.
Nektan Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
