Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.90

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $379.90 and last traded at $378.34, with a volume of 4293323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $359.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.48.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

