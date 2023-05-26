NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA NETL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.37. 8,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,574. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

