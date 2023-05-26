Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares trading hands.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Price Performance
Nevada Gold & Casinos Company Profile
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.