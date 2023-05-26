New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGDGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,722. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

