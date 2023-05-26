New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
New Gold Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NGD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,722. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
New Gold Company Profile
