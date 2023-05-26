New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.52. 92,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.02. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

