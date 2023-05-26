New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after acquiring an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in General Electric by 89.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

GE stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 671,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,165. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.