New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,743,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.98. 1,084,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

