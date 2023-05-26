New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

SPGI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.69. 91,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

