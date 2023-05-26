New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 104,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,769,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 32,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,922. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

