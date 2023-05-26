New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after acquiring an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,808,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,952,000 after acquiring an additional 408,144 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.38. 243,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.