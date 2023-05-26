New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 63,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.12. 437,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,838. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.