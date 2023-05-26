New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Booking by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $36.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,633.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,624.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,361.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

