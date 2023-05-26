NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 136,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -386.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

A number of research firms have commented on NXGN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

