NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
NXGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.
NextGen Healthcare Price Performance
NXGN stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -386.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99.
About NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
